Former Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and formally announced his decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement shared on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, the businessman described President Tinubu as “a man of courage, conviction, and vision,” adding that his leadership style reflects deep understanding of governance and economic management.

Murray-Bruce, who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, said he had known Tinubu since 1998 and had long admired his consistency and focus.

“I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. I know the man’s mind, his courage, and his conviction. He is not driven by applause, he is driven by results. And today, I can boldly say to you that he is on the right track.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, we have a President who truly understands finance, who sees the economy not as a political slogan but as a living organism that must be disciplined, deregulated, and allowed to breathe,” he said.

He commended the administration’s economic reforms, noting that while some of the measures have caused short-term hardship, they are essential for sustainable national growth.

According to him, the government’s actions in security, monetary policy, and infrastructure development have set the stage for economic stability and investor confidence.

“Our foreign policy is again respected. Our fuel supply is deregulated. We will never again live through the humiliation of fuel scarcity. The numbers are beginning to speak, investments are returning, and the world is watching Nigeria rise again,” he wrote.

The former senator also cited major infrastructure projects — including ongoing works on road networks, ports, airports, and housing schemes — as tangible evidence of the administration’s development agenda.

Acknowledging the economic challenges faced by Nigerians, Murray-Bruce said, “Reform is never painless. It is in these moments of sacrifice that nations are reborn.”

He explained that his decision to join the APC was not based on partisanship but on shared ideals and belief in the government’s vision.

“I choose to stand with that vision. I choose to stand with reform. I choose to stand with the future,” he declared.

Murray-Bruce expressed optimism that if President Tinubu serves a full eight-year tenure, Nigeria will experience what he called “phenomenal growth and transformation.”