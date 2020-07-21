Senators, Reps greatest beneficiaries of NDDC contracts — Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said members of the National Assembly are the greatest beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, contracts.

Akpabio made the revelation on Monday, while responding to questions from the House of Representatives’ Ad hoc Committee investigating the activities of the agency.

Making his presentations, the minister asked: “Who are even the greatest beneficiaries of the contracts? It’s you people at the National Assembly.”

A female lawmaker interrupted him, saying: “Can I ask you a question? What is the National Assembly benefiting from NDDC?”

The minister responded: “I just told you that we have records to show that most of the contracts in NDDC are given out to members of the National Assembly, but you don’t know about it.

“The two chairmen can explain to you. I was a member of the NDDC committee, so I know about it. We cannot close down NDDC because of the fact that we are doing (a) forensic audit.

“The NDDC plays a vital role in ensuring peace and security of the region and 90 percent or more of the resources of the country come from there.

“If you close it down in totality, all you will have is chaos. You will have a lot of, not just militancy, you will have a lot of insurrection.

“So it is important that people who have gone to court, people who genuinely did jobs should be paid for their jobs.”

Speaking further, Akpabio said: “How I wish this probe had been done before now, we would not have been in this mess we are in now.

“I want to state emphatically that no N40 billion was missing. Nothing was paid to the minister and no contract was given to the minister.

“You would have asked me to speak first before the acting MD who fainted. Maybe he would have had enough time to take fresh air.”