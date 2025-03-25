The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has disclosed that all shipping companies operating within the country’s waters have agreed to pay the N200,000 minimum wage.

The agreement was midwifed by the federal government between MWUN and the Shipping, Shipping Agencies, Clearing and Forwarding Employers Association (SSACFEA) to pay the said sum to seafarers and dockworkers.

It could be recalled that shortly after the agreement was reached, Messrs. Hull-Blyth Nigeria Limited, pulled out, insisting that it wouldn’t pay the agreed amount.

The outgoing president-general of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, who made this disclosure at a farewell media briefing with journalists in Lagos at the weekend, stated that Messrs. Hull Blyth has agreed to pay the N200,000 minimum wage despite initial resistance.

“The initial refusal of Messrs. Hull-Blyth Nigeria Limited has now been settled. The shipping company has changed its mind on its initial refusal and has agreed to pay the N200,000 minimum wage. They even wrote to us twice concerning their change of mind.