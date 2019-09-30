Siasia’s mother finally regains freedom from kidnappers

The abducted mother of Samson Siasia, former Super Eagles Coach, Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, has been released by her abductors, Bayelsa State Police Command says.

Mrs Siasia was kidnapped on July 15 by heavily armed gunmen in her Odoni country home Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

According to a member of the family, Eworikumo Siasia the 80-year-old woman was freed on Sunday morning by her abductors and that she is with family members at their country home.

It was the second time in four years Madam Siasia would be taken away.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Asinim Butswat, a Superintendent of Police, said the police command would issue an official statement later.

Samson Siasia had constantly pleaded with the kidnappers to release his mother as he did not have the huge amount of money they were demanding.

The family recently paid N1.5 million ransom to the abductors who refused to release the octogenarian few weeks ago, rather they released a family member who was abducted along with her.

Madam Siasia said after whisking her away to an unknown place, her assailants fed her with garri and bought drugs for her.

Admitting that they “took care” of her by not beating her and sometimes preparing soup for everybody in their camp to eat

She said: “I was in my house when they came to kidnap me. They took me to their place. They took care of me. I was sick and they bought me drugs. They cooked and gave to me. They didn’t beat me. There were days that there was no food. Those days they drank garri and gave me garri to drink as well.

”Sometimes, they cooked soup, prepared garri and we ate. But on Sunday, they told me we had stayed for too long and they were tired of our problem. They carried us on a flying boat and dropped us in a village. I don’t know the name of the village.

”They carried us to their chairman’s place. I don’t know the man. But they called him Seifa. As I am talking to you, I am not well. Before they took me, I was ill. I wanted to go to the hospital”.

On the type of house where she was kept, Madam Siasia said: They put us in a small house and use tarpaulin to cover the top.”