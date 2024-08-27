The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday, ordered a manhunt for the sponsors of members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites as well as those who killed two policemen.

A trader was shot dead, while two police officers were killed in the clash between police and the group at popular Wuse Market, Abuja.

Three police patrol vehicles were also set ablaze.

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, while expressing his displeasure over the killing of two of his operatives on Sunday, vowed that the force would haunt down those involved in the dastardly act.

Reacting to the incident which happened in nation’s capital, Egbetokun, through the spokesman of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said members of the group had murdered peace.

“The unprovoked killings of police officers in the line of duty are highly outrageous and unacceptable as those who murdered these policemen have murdered peace,” Egbetokun said in a statement.

The police boss said the Force was determined to uncover the full extent of this attack and prevent future occurrences of such violence against police officers “as current investigations unfold”.

While condemning the attack, the top cop disclosed that no fewer than 97 suspects in connection with the attack have been taken into the custody, adding that they would continue to seek justice for the slain officers.

The statement added, “The IGP offers heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families of the fallen police officers, mourning their loss alongside them and also wishes a speedy recovery to those currently undergoing treatment, hoping for their swift return to full health.

“The NPF, therefore, seeks the support and understanding of the general public in its quest to maintain law and order even in the face of extremist threats and other forms of violent crimes across the country.”