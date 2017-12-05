Spain drops European arrest warrant for sacked Catalan leader

December 5, 2017 0

Spain has withdrawn the European arrest warrant for Catalonia’s sacked leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, who fled to Belgium after the regional parliament declared unilateral independence, the Supreme Court said Tuesday.

In a statement, the court said Judge Pablo Llarena, in charge of the case, decided to withdraw the warrant as the five have said they want to come back to Spain to participate in regional elections. He however maintains the Spanish arrest warrant, court sources said. – AFP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Half of Britons want second Brexit referendum – Poll

Half of Britons would want a second referendum to determine if Britain should exit in ...