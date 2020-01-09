Supporters Club boss banishes Nigeria’s 2019 soccer woes

By Akeem Busari

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) , Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has predicted better outings for Nigerian football in 2020.

Ikpea predicated his optimism on the ability of the average Nigerian to always rise up from the ashes of defeats to eventual glory.

It could be recalled that in the year 2019, Nigerian male and female footballers did not cover themselves in glory as they failed to win championships or qualify for the major tournaments, particularly, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football events.

“Last year was not a good one for Nigerian football. It was also shameful that we failed to qualify for the Olympic games. It is, indeed, painful,” the unrepentant football lover and promoter lamented.

” However, I believe we shall bounce back better and stronger. I believe also that with the new found zeal and fervour exhibited by the football authority and of course, the impressive performances of our footballers, home and diaspora. I am sure we shall regain our pride of place amongst top football playing nations,” Ikpea enthused.