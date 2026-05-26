President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Rangers International FC on winning the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title for a record ninth time.

The President, in a statement issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated the managers, players and fans of the Enugu-based club for finishing the season at the top of the table with 68 points from 38 matches, ahead of their closest rivals, Rivers United.

Tinubu recalled the club’s impressive history in the 1970s and 1980s when they won multiple league and FA Cup titles, including their 1975 appearance in the finals of the African Cup of Champions Clubs and their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

He also congratulated Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, noting that the victory reflects the state government’s investment in youth and sports development.

“As one of the oldest clubs in Nigeria, Rangers have produced some of the nation’s finest football players who went on to make the country proud on the global stage. I am proud of their achievement,” the President said.

Tinubu also commended Rivers United for their strong performance throughout the season and for demonstrating good sportsmanship.

He wished both Rangers International FC and Rivers United success as they represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.