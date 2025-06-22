The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored normal bulk electricity supply to the Northeastern part of the country.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said that the supply was restored through the 330kV and 132kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission lines.

Mbah said that the lines were initially switched off to enable TCN energise the new Bauchi Substation – one of the biggest substations in the region to the national grid.

”The transmission lines have now been reconnected back to the grid. Consequently, supply to the northeast has been restored since the June 19 at about 4.45 pm.

”With the project completed, bulk power transmission has been restored to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, which supply electricity to customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Damaturu, Adamawa, and Taraba states ,”she said.

Mbah said that the connection of the new substation to the national grid had enhanced power reliability, diversified transmission routes, and improved emergency response capabilities in the North Eastern region.

According to her, TCN appreciate the patience and support of the affected customers during the outage.