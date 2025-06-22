One year after his demise, the last Will and testament of the late elder statesman and former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has been read to the family.

Iwuanyanwu and his first wife, Lady Eudora Nnenna Ozinyereaku Iwuanyanwu, were married for over 40 years until her passing on August 28, 2011.

In 2013, the late businessman and politician, at 72, married 26-year-old Frances Chinonyerem Enwerem.

He died on July 25, 2024, at the age of 82. On June 16, 2025, Iwuanyanwu’s Will was made public.

The Will, announced by Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN), detailed how the revered businessman’s estate will be shared among his immediate family and chosen beneficiaries.

Among the notable provisions is the bequest of the iconic ‘Legacy House’ on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, to Frances. However, she is expressly forbidden from selling the property.

Alongside the residence, she also inherits ownership of Magil Furniture—a business previously run by Iwuanyanwu’s late first wife, Eudora—as well as partial stakes in real estate assets located in Orji, Works Layout, and Naze, all in Imo State.

The Will stipulates that should Frances choose to remarry, she will automatically forfeit all these inheritances. The couple’s son is granted ownership of the family’s Abuja residence. Meanwhile, the London property is to be sold, with the proceeds distributed as follows: 60% for the education of Iwuanyanwu’s youngest son, 30% to his first son, Jide, and 10% to Ezinne, the current occupant, to support her relocation.

Iwuanyanwu directed that the ‘Glass House’ near the Owerri flyover be transformed into a public trust.

An independent board will oversee the property’s use for charitable and community-focused initiatives. Other valuable assets spread across Abuja, Imo, and other locations in Nigeria have been equitably allocated among Iwuanyanwu’s five children