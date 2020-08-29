Three die as helicopter crashes into Lagos building

A Bell 206-3 helicopter operated by Quorom Aviation has crashed in the Opebi area of Lagos State.

Two members of the crew died instantly.

It was gathered that the copter dropped from the sky around 12 noon and crashed into a residential building on Salvation Road in the Opebi area.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

“Yes, it just happened. The helicopter crashed in Opebi around 12pm. LASEMA operatives are on our way to the incident site. I’ll give you more updates,” he said.

In an update, the Lagos State Government confirmed the death of the last crew member who sustained injuries in the crash

With this, the three crew members on board the helicopter coming from Port Harcourt to Lagos have lost their lives.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu told PM NEWS on phone that the third crew member had died.

According to him, the third crew member died at LASUTH where he was placed on Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, the management of Quorum company has identified the three on-board the crashed helicopter as crew members.

A statement issued by the company stated that “nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful,” the management of the company said.

According to the company: “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”