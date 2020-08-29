Drogba gets FIFA lifeline in bid for FA presidency

Didier Drogba’s hopes of becoming the next president of Cote d’Ivoire’s football federation (FIF) could be restored.

Fifa has requested the suspension of all activity relating to the elections until it has received various documentation.

Concerned that the electoral process may not be free and fair, football’s world governing body has requested FIF’s electoral commission to send the five files by Friday ’28 August 2020 at the very latest’.

“Pending your documents and information, we invite you to suspend all actions relating to the electoral process until further notice,” Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura wrote to the electoral commission.

Samoura’s letter was sent on Thursday, the same day as former Ivory Coast captain and Chelsea star Drogba was rejected as a candidate.