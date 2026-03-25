President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after observing the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Lagos, following his recent state visit to the United Kingdom.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The spokesperson said,”President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Lagos for Abuja after marking the Eid-el-Fitri, following his historic state visit to the United Kingdom.”

The statement added that “his plane left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at 6.44 pm.”

Tinubu had earlier returned to Nigeria from the UK in the early hours of Friday and participated in the Eid-el-Fitr prayers held at Dodan Barracks.

During his stay in Lagos, the President held a series of high-level engagements, receiving 23 governors, including Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

He also met with business mogul Aliko Dangote, an EU delegation, and members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

The statement further noted that Vice President Kashim Shettima visited Lagos to brief the President on his recent trip to Borno State following a suicide bombing incident.

Dignitaries present at the President’s departure included Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, alongside other senior government officials and party leaders.