UK Police charge Sonia Ekweremadu to court over alleged organ trafficking

…court sets new date for Senator’s trial

Sonia Ekweremadu, daughter of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Monday appeared before a UK court over alleged organ trafficking.

According to DailyMail, Sonia was accused of trafficking 21-year-old David Nwamini Ukpo into the UK to harvest his organs for herself.

Sonia alongside Ike Ekweremadu, her mother, Beatrice and one doctor Obinna Obeta were charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

It is alleged they conspired together, with others unknown and with another family member Isaac Ekweremadu, to arrange the travel of David between 1 August 2021 and 5 May, 2022.

The Central Criminal Court in London has set a new date for the trial of Ike Ekweremadu.

The court moved the trial of Ekweremadu to January 31, 2023 from May 2023