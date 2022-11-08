Thursday, November 10, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Top Posts

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Governance

CJN swears in 307 election petition tribunal judges

by The Citizen
written by The Citizen

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday, swore in members of the Election Petition Tribunal for the 2023 general elections.

This took place at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja to kick off a four-day capacity workshop for the justices and members of the Tribunal.

Justice Ariwoola while swearing-in the 307 judicial officers that will sit on 2023 election petition cases, advised them to desist from actions that could bring disrepute to the judiciary as an institution.

He also warned them not to treat their assignments with levity, as he will not tolerate any form of judicial recklessness.

“As the Chief Justice of Nigeria, I will not condone any act of recklessness or abuse of power from any of you”, he said.

The CJN also launched a Judicial Electoral Manual (JEM) that will guide the tribunal members in the adjudication of disputes that may arise from the 2023 general elections”.

The President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, admonished members of the Tribunal to be firm and law-abiding in the discharge of their duties, nothing that by the nature of their assignments, they will be exposed to temptations but they must be in total control of their thoughts.

Meanwhile, In order to forestall conflicting rulings by the Tribunals, the Appeal Court compiled a case management system, a document that will serve as an additional guide.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that the commission is facing over 600 litigations in various courts across the country.

He further added that most of the cases pending against the electoral body, relates to the conduct of primaries by political parties.

He said it was not healthy for the nation that the Commission would be battling with pre-election matters, at a time it ought to be busy with hands on preparation for the necessary logistics for the conduct of the impending polls.

“Infact, just recently, one political party served over 70 court processes on the Commission, seeking to compel it to accept list of candidates, long after the time for nomination of candidates had elapsed”, Prof. Yakubu said

While expressing the Commission’s resolve to continue to abide by court orders, the INEC boss, said there was need for the judiciary to pay strict adherence to precedents.

“Strict adherence to the principle of stare-decisis (precedent) is critical for us as election management body

“A situation where a trial court tries to vary the decision of the Supreme Court, puts the Commission in a very difficult situation.

“The job of politicians is to be purely partisan, but our job as INEC and the Judiciary requires absolute neutrality, may God help us”, he said.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Presidency douses pressure on minister to resign over Bayelsa floods

FRSC denies PoS deployment for collecting traffic fines

Why Nigeria can’t implement AU free movement protocol – Fed Govt

Flood: NDDC intervenes to give succour on East-West road

Reps to make N170bn provision for ASUU in 2023 Budget

Buhari backs CBN move to redesign naira notes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

TheCitizen NG is a leading Online Newspaper and Magazine website. We bring you the very latest news and information from Nigeria and around the world. Follow us today to stay tuned!

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Drivers’ strike and the LASG/union alliance – Punch
Rescuing Nigeria’s economy from the brink – Punch
Danjuma’s call for self- defence – Leadership

Contact US

Editor-in-Chief,
 THECITIZEN Nigeria

www.thecitizenng.com
eikpeama@thecitizenng.com
e_ikpeama@yahoo.com
eikpeama@gmail.com
Mob: +234(0) 810 698 7846.
WhatsApp: +234(0) 810 698 7846;
Mob: +234 (0)703 207 4429.

2011 –  2022 © All Right Reserved. 