We’ll flush out soldiers unwilling to fight Boko Haram – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on Sunday said the Army under his watch would fish out soldiers whose willingness to fight in the on – going Boko Haram war has waned.

Describing such soldiers as bad eggs, the Army Chief said transformational leadership of which he is an advocate would not wait for such soldiers to get out of the way, but kick them out.

According to Army spokesman Col Sagir Musa, Lt. Gen Buratai made the remarks at the closing ceremony of Army Headquarters Transformational leadership workshop in Abuja.

Col Musa said in a statement the COAS implored officers and men of the NA to feel proud of their patriotic roles in their struggles to protecting the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

“It is with a great sense of accomplishment that I address this distinguished audience to mark the successful conclusion of the maiden Army Headquarters Transformational Leadership Workshop 2019.

“In my opening remarks, I observed how the attitude of quite a few bad eggs among us, whose commitment to our national/military cause has waned and led to setbacks in our operations. I am glad that this workshop has clearly shown to everyone that we have great reasons to be proud of our nation.

“The long standing culture of service, sacrifice and honour in the NA has been reaffirmed in the various life lessons and examples of our colleagues – serving, retired or late – whose stories were highlighted during the workshop.

“This culture should reinvigorate and motivate you as transformational leaders for selfless service to the nation.

“The NA is already working to evolve and institutionalize formal mentoring frameworks to compliment the informal system that we currently practice. I have ensured that we take advantage of technology as force multiplier in our operation.

“Yet I am glad that your discussions on emerging technologies and innovations made it clear that our human capacity and willingness to work is vital for success. Lastly, the presentation on insights into the NA Strategic Plan 2019 – 2029 has given us hope that surely tomorrow will be better for the NA.”

He added: “I am particularly pleased by the high level of intellectual discourse as well as the rich and vast experiences shared by our brilliant resource persons and participants at the Workshop. I am equally pleased to note the enthusiasm demonstrated by all participants, resource persons, and the special guests in this workshop.

“Let me now reiterate that in line with the theme of the Workshop, the NA will do all that is necessary to fish out any bad eggs whose willingness to lead or follow as required has waned. Transformational leaders should not wait for them to get out of the way, you must kick them out of your way.

“I wish to express our profound gratitude to the resource persons, participants and all our invited guests for their invaluable contributions and their belief in the Nigerian Army. Our profound gratitude goes to Mr President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his guidance and direction.

” I also want to appreciate the support of the Ministry of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff towards the success of this workshop. Finally, I wish to congratulate the organizers of this event for a successful outing, and I charge everyone of you again to lead, follow or be kicked out. Thank you and God bless.”