Why there are problems in Nigerian marriages – Oga Bello

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has noted that Africans were rapidly losing their culture and identity by imbibing the western culture.

He added that this had made African, especially Nigerian marriages prone to problems.

“As an African man, I must confess that we have lost our culture and that is the truth. We are emulating the western world too much and that is why we have so many problems in marriages today.

“If we go by the way our forefathers treated their wives and coordinated their homes, you would see that the things that are happening in the homes of young men and women ought not to happen. Do not emulate the western world,” he said.

Speaking about the concept of feminism, Bello agreed that women should be given only 40 per cent role in government.”

Popular for his roles in feature movies, the ace actor revealed why he was hardly seen in television series and soap operas.

He said, “Maybe they refuse to invite me to participate in their TV series. I have produced some series but no one has invited me. I do not know why; maybe they are afraid of my acting prowess or they feel that I would not interpret their scripts well. I do not know.

“I am also a very busy person and they might have considered my tight schedule. However, if I see a good script, I would accept it.”

The veteran actor, who recently partnered StarTimes to produce a 26-episode TV series, was eager to speak about his recent project. Bello disclosed that his partnership with StarTimes on this project was borne out of his desire to promote Nigerian culture through the production of educative and enlightening movies and series that speak to everyone in the society.

“Alagbara is a beautifully crafted indigenous series that sheds light on the lives of different men from all walks of life and how they are controlled, manipulated, influenced, and reshaped by the women in their lives. “Naturally, I always base my stories on social issues. The topics discussed in the series can be relatable to the marital lives of eight out of 10 couples that see it,” he added.