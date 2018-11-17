BREAKING: Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2019

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

They booked their place in the continent’s biggest football competition after securing a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Buhle Mkhwanazi scored an own goal for the Super Eagles in the 10th minute, converting a cross from Samuel Kalu into his own net, and Lebo Mothiba scored for the Bafana Bafana after a good pass for Percy Tau.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in June/July 2019 in Cameroon.