BREAKING: Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2019

November 17, 2018 0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

They booked their place in the continent’s biggest football competition after securing a 1-1 draw against South Africa at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

Buhle Mkhwanazi scored an own goal for the Super Eagles in the 10th minute, converting a cross from Samuel Kalu into his own net, and Lebo Mothiba scored for the Bafana Bafana after a good pass for Percy Tau.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in June/July 2019 in Cameroon.

