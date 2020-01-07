Why we sacked REA, NBET MDs – FG

The Federal Government on Monday provided additional reasons why the managing directors of the Rural Electrification Agency and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company were removed from office.

It disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Power, Aaron Artimas.

The statement alleged that the sacked bosses of REA and NBET were part of a cabal which held the power ministry by the throat and were “denying Nigerians the full value of their huge investments in the power sector.”

It added, “As early as November last year, this cabal began to sponsor insidious reports using some faceless groups in Lagos, claiming that ‘the Ministry of Power was failing under the new minister.’

“It is the same ‘untouchables’ who want to perpetuate themselves in power that are now resisting any form of reorganisation meant to reposition the ministry for optimum performance.

“The ministry should not be tied down by individuals whose only concern is the retention of power at the expense of service delivery.”

It also said infighting and squabbling in the agencies, as well as non-performance led to the sacking the MDs.

On December 24, 2019, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, suspended REA’s Managing Director, Damilola Ogunbiyi, indefinitely.

Mamman also ordered NBET’s Managing Director, Marilyn Amobi, to step down with immediate effect.

Both managing directors at the agencies have since been replaced with new appointees.

Explaining what led to the removal of the MDs in the statement on Monday, the power ministry said, “Many Nigerians are not unaware of the squabbling and unfortunate infighting affecting the two agencies as well as other alleged infractions.

“This obviously affected their performance in impacting the entire industry. No responsible leadership will tolerate such chaotic situation and expect success on the ultimate goal of improving power in the country.”

It stated that one of the factors affecting the maximum performance of the Ministry of Power was lack of proper integration and coordination by its agencies.