APC leaders in Oshiomhole ward endorse Obaseki

The factional leader of the All Progressives Congress in Adams Oshiomhole’s Ward 10 in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election bid.

A government house statement said the leaders gave their endorsement during a visit to the governor at the Government House, in Benin City, on Monday.

The statement read, “The Chairman of the APC in Ward 10, Etsako West LGA, Mr Oshawo Stephen, who led other executive members of the ward to declare support for the governor’s second term bid, said, ‘We came to visit our governor for the new year, to pray for him so that God will continue to elevate him for his good works in Edo State.’

Oshawo said the suspension of Oshiomhole in his ward in Etsako West “still stands over his role in sponsoring the crisis rocking the party in the state.”