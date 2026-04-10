The World Bank Group has clarified its position on fuel imports in Nigeria following backlash over recommendations contained in its latest Nigeria Development Update, as criticism mounts from policy commentators and social media activists.

In a statement on Friday, the bank said its April 2026 report, released on April 7, included a recommendation to allow imports of Premium Motor Spirit but stressed that the guidance should be viewed within a broader policy context.

“The World Bank Group released its April 2026 edition of the Nigeria Development Update on April 7. Included in the report is a recommendation to allow imports of Premium Motor Spirit.

“Given current global energy supply disruptions, such a recommendation may run counter to efforts that countries around the world are undertaking to ensure their energy and national security,” the statement read.

The clarification comes amid growing criticism, including from social media activist, Dan Bello, who faulted the bank’s position and questioned its implications for Nigeria’s domestic refining ambitions.

The controversy was further fuelled after the bank reportedly took down the webpage hosting the Nigeria Development Update shortly after public debate intensified, raising questions about the intent and interpretation of the report’s recommendations.

Addressing concerns, the World Bank emphasised that its position was not a blanket endorsement of fuel importation but part of a broader strategy tied to market reforms and consumer protection.

“In the case of Nigeria, the focus should be to provide targeted support to the most vulnerable people through a well-functioning social safety net system, and the World Bank Group stands ready to step up its existing support,” it stated.

The bank added that any move towards fuel import liberalisation must be carefully managed to avoid undermining national energy security, especially at a time when global supply chains remain fragile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

It also reiterated that reforms in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector should be gradual and structured.

“Over time, transitioning towards a competitive retail market for Premium Motor Spirit is an important policy direction that requires a well-sequenced implementation strategy that guarantees the quality and standards of all petroleum products,” the statement added.

The bank acknowledged ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities and private investors to stabilise fuel supply, particularly in the wake of recent reforms and investments in domestic refining capacity.

“The World Bank Group recognises the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian private sector in taking concrete steps to safeguard fuel supply — a foundation that is essential to protect consumers and businesses,” it noted.

The clarification comes at a sensitive time for Nigeria’s energy sector, as policymakers weigh the role of imports against growing domestic refining capacity, including output from the Dangote refinery.

The World Bank earlier disclosed that imported petrol is about 12 per cent cheaper than fuel supplied by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, reflecting distortions in the domestic pricing structure amid soaring global crude prices.

“Dangote refinery — the main supplier of refined petrol after the regulator ceased issuing import licences in early 2026 — raised the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit to about N1,275 per litre as of March 23, 2026, compared to an estimated import-parity price of around N1,122 per litre, implying a cost differential of roughly 12 per cent,” the report said.

The World Bank said this development reflects broader pressures in the energy market following the Middle East conflict, warning that an increase in oil prices to about $80 per barrel — representing a 31.1 per cent rise relative to pre-conflict levels — could significantly worsen inflationary pressures.

“Overall, an increase in oil prices to about $80 per barrel… would directly add around 3.1 ppts to headline inflation under a full pass-through assumption,” the bank stated, noting that indirect effects from higher fuel costs on transport, logistics, and food prices could push inflation even higher.