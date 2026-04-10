Mali supports Morocco’s autonomy plan for ‌Western Sahara, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Friday, becoming the latest African country to endorse Rabat’s vision for ending a 50-year conflict with the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Morocco’s proposal would establish a local legislative, ​executive and judicial authority for Western Sahara elected by its residents, while Rabat ​would retain jurisdiction over defence, foreign affairs and religious matters.

The Polisario ⁠Front wants to hold a referendum with independence as an option.