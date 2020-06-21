You can’t confuse our party like PDP – APC replies Fayose

he All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State on Saturday accused a former governor of the state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Ayodele Fayose, of making attempts to destabilise the ruling APC as he allegedly did to his party.

The APC State Director of Media, Sam Oluwalana, who alleged that Fayose was hobnobbing with some APC leaders but making uncomplimentary remarks in public, said his sinister motive of confusing party members would not work.

Oluwalana, in a statement entitled, “Fayose is a chameleon,” reacted to the former PDP governor’s claim that the crisis rocking the governing party was an indication that God was visiting the APC with anger and that more confusion would come.

He advised Fayose to leave the party alone and stop his divisive tendencies.

He described the former governor as “a type of politician that will do or say anything just to attract attention”.

“He thinks he can cause confusion in the APC as he has done to his party, unknown to him that he is dealing with more mature politicians,” he stated.

Oluwalana, who said it was ironical that Fayose could say there was no democracy under APC, added, “The people of Ekiti State are praying that they will never experience the type of Fayose’s democracy in which workers were owed salaries, pensioners were dying of hunger, and citizens turned to beggars.

“During the four years of misrule of Fayose in the state, he was the executive, legislature and judiciary as he crippled the other arms (and prevented them) from performing their functions.

“It was during his regime that the minority members of the Assembly impeached a Speaker while vocal members were railroaded into indefinite suspension until they succumbed to his whims.”