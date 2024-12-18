President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday told lawmakers they were “all re-elected” during his presentation of the 2025 budget at the National Assembly, after mistakenly referring to the 10th Senate as the 11th.

The President’s light-hearted remarks, made after the correction, drew laughter and applause from legislators, easing the formal tone of the event.

“In fulfilment of one of my constitutional duties and with an unyielding commitment to rebuilding Nigeria towards ensuring that we remain steadfast on a journey to a prosperous future, I hereby present the 2025 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly,” Tinubu said.

After being reminded by lawmakers that they were the 10th National Assembly, the President responded humorously, “10th? I wrote 11th, which means you’re all re-elected.”

Tinubu arrived at the National Assembly at exactly 12:14 p.m., where he was formally received by lawmakers and top government officials.

The budget proposal, amounting to ₦47.96 trillion, outlines expenditure priorities for 2025. Key allocations and their implications will be debated in upcoming sessions.

