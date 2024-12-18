Over 20 children are feared dead in a stampede that occurred during a Christmas celebration in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event, hosted by a radio station owned by a popular broadcaster, promised gifts to attendees, drawing a large crowd and leading to a chaotic rush.

The incident occurred during the event, with many children reportedly trampled in the ensuing chaos.

Numerous children were rushed to the University of Ibadan College Hospital (UCH), where some were confirmed dead upon arrival, while medical staff worked to treat others.

Reports of the tragedy quickly spread on social media.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) shared accounts of the incident and its aftermath.

One user stated, “A lot of people have lost their children’s lives because of free gifts… UCH is full of dead body.”

Another user urged people in Ibadan not to take their children to events organized by the radio station, citing the arrival of multiple children at UCH, some of whom were reportedly deceased.

Social media posts also noted concerns about the event’s organisation, suggesting that better planning could have prevented the tragedy.

One user commented, “I think the organization could be better. There is poverty in the land… But I thought the organizers… should know better.” Another described the event as a “heartbreaking disaster,” noting that what was intended to “spread joy and relief turned into a heartbreaking disaster as families rushed to collect food.”

Unconfirmed sources at UCH indicated that some children were brought to the hospital already dead. As of the time of reporting, the hospital’s management had not yet issued an official statement.

The tragic event, which was intended to spread joy, has instead turned into a heartbreaking disaster, as families rushed to collect food and gifts.

The incident occurred at Agidigbo FM, owned by popular broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat.