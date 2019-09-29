Zamfara govt closes school, suspends teachers for Qur’an desecration

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has directed for the immediate suspension of all staff of Shatima Model Primary School, Tudun Wada, Gusau, following the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the school.

In a statement on Saturday by Director General, Press Affairs, Yusuf Idris, the governor also ordered for the indefinite closure of the school.

He further directed the state Universal Basic Education Board to immediately recruit and post three additional security men to all the public primary schools in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor then asked security agencies and relevant Shariah Implementation bodies to immediately set up a committee that will investigate the unholy act of abuse meted against the Qur’an, promising to deal ruthlessly with anybody found having a hand in the matter

He promised to protect the Holy Qur’an, adding that his administration would not fold its arms and watch cultists destroy the holy book for their selfish worldly gains which is against the teachings of Islam.

“Even though he is not in the country but in far away USA, for the benefit of the state, Governor Matawalle on hearing the bad news when it occurred on Friday, called on the people of the state especially those in the state capital to be more vigilant in order to raise alarm against all those perpetrating the dastardly act so that the government can take lasting solution against the attitude,” the statement stressed.