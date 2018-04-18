2019: Enugu women drum support for Ugwuanyi’s re-election

Women in Enugu State under the auspices of United Enugu Women for Gburugburu, a socio-political organization for the promotion of peace and good governance in the state, on Tuesday organized “a solidarity march” in support of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019.

The women said they are in support of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s re-election because he has performed creditably in office and positively touched the lives of the people of the 17 local government areas in the state, despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the colourful event held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, the organization’s State Co-ordinator, Hon. Mrs. Nnenna Josephine Nwokedike (JP), on behalf of the women, described the governor as “God-sent, a developer and a man of the people”, who honours God and respects mankind.

The women while endorsing Gov. Ugwuanyi for re-election declared that “there is no vacancy in Lion Building in 2019”, and promised to mobilize all eligible voters in the state to vote for the governor.

They highlighted their contributions towards the voters’ registration exercise, disclosing that they traversed all the 17 L.G.As of the state to sensitize and mobilize the people, especially those residing in the rural areas to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

The women revealed plan to organize a “three-million march” to also galvanize and sensitize voters on the need to use their PVCs to exercise their franchise during the forthcoming elections, to guarantee a landslide victory for the governor.

In a separate remark, the organization’s wings, such as, the Ogbete Market, Students and Nollywood Enugu United for Gburugburu all endorsed the group’s stance on the governor’s re-election in 2019 to enable him continue with the good works he has started in the state, which was dramatized through an inspiring presentation by the “United Children’s Parliament”.

In her remark, the state’s Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thanked the women for endorsing the governor for second term in office and also appreciated their efforts towards the voters’ registration exercise and promotion of good governance, urging other support groups for the governor to emulate them.

“I urge you to go into the communities and ensure that they have their PVCs ready so that 2019 will be a walkover in Jesus Name, Amen”, Mrs. Ezeilo advised.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to God for His goodness and the successes his administration has recorded so far in the state, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

The governor also thanked the women for all their contributions towards the progress of the government and the voters’ registration exercise in the state.

He equally expressed excitement over the performance of the Children’s Parliament, and urged the people of the state to continue to remember him in prayers to enable him render more selfless service and take Enugu State to the next level.