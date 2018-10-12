2019: Obasanjo is heaping curses on himself for endorsing Atiku – Buhari

…as Presidency predicts failure for OBJ, Atiku

The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation on Thursday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is heaping God’s curse on himself for endorsing the candidacy of his former vice, Atiku Abubakar, after the former president had said few weeks ago that God would not forgive him if he should support Atiku for president.

Obasanjo had recently said “God will never forgive me if I support Atiku for President.”

But On Thursday, Obasanjo said he would support the presidential ambition of Atiku and that he had forgiven him.

But a statement issued by Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, said just a few weeks ago, specifically on the 4th of August, 2018, Obasanjo was widely reported to have said “God will NEVER forgive me if I support Atiku for President”.

“Whilst we acknowledge the constitutional right of the ex-president to support anyone of his choice, we draw attention of all God-fearing Nigerians to a character who would use the name of God in vain and in a flip-flop manner in just a matter of weeks. Where is the shame? Where is the honour? Where is the pride?

“When a person invokes the curse of God upon himself if he does a particular thing, like Obasanjo has done, and then deliberately does that particularly thing and calls on Nigerians to follow him to receive his curse, Nigerians must flee in the opposite direction. We urge Nigerians NOT to follow this character to receive the curse he invoked upon himself. We are also constrained to ask Chief Obasanjo about his Coalition For Better Nigeria, otherwise known as Third Force. We hope it is doing well.

“We also note with interest the full participation of some “men of God” in the entourage of the Peoples’ Democratic Party for this political re-alignment. We are glad that they have publicly declared their partisan interest and urge all Nigerians to see all their previous, present and future attacks on President Buhari from their pulpits in the context of partisan politics and not in the context of nationalistic or altruistic commitment. We wish them well,” the organisation said.

The organisation said it was inclined to dismiss this gathering and “endorsement” of Atiku as a complete non-event, but noted that it felt it had a responsibility to Nigerians to remind them of the character and antecedents of these individuals, lest they take Nigerians for granted and see all of them as fools.

“We do not intend to dwell on all the unprintable things touching on the lack of character, lack of integrity and corruptibility of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that Chief Obasanjo has repeatedly and consistently told the whole world about up until few weeks ago. These are well-documented and circulated for Nigerians to remember.

“However, we are bemused and amused that a character who intends to be President of Nigeria has, for the past eleven years, consistently begged for “forgiveness” from a man who has consistently and unequivocally called him a very corrupt fellow. We wonder what type of character would not vigorously confront his accuser with facts to show his innocence, but would rather consistently ask for “forgiveness” from him,” it said.

The PMB Campaign Organisation added that the desperation to get the endorsement of Obasanjo by the PDP and its candidate was a clear sign that they wanted to return the nation to her sordid past where a few people decided who should govern the country.

It said “In 2014/2015, President Muhammadu Buhari and his team, out of respect and convention, paid courtesy calls on prominent individuals and statesmen in the course of their campaigns when they visited cities in which these individuals lived. However, Nigerians should note that President Buhari was never reported to have groveled and “begged” Anyone for forgiveness, just to be endorsed as a Presidential candidate. Ultimately, he relied on the people of Nigeria to decide his fate. President Buhari would continue to rely on the endorsement of the people of Nigeria to be re-elected.”

The organisation said it saw the gathering as a confederate of desperate power-mongers and questionable characters who wished to return the nation to the era of unbridled corruption, saying it was significant that the meeting was held in a building which had become the symbol of corruption of the Obasanjo years, where a sitting President collected monies from known government hangers-on and contractors to build a “Presidential Library” in clear violation of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

“We hope President Obasanjo would one day return Governor Ayo Fayose’s Ten Million Naira to that building as Fayose has requested. It is a significant reminder of the difference between the past and the present. Nigerians would soon be called upon to choose between returning us to the era of corrupt Presidents and their deputies or continuing on this path of transp

The Presidency has dismissed the endorsement given by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to his former lieutenant, Atiku Abubakar as a non-event, saying it was least surprised by Obasanjo’s somersault and U-turn.

In a statement, the President’s SSA media, Garba Shehu said the endorsement in Abeokuta at a press conference was a well-rehearsed theatre.

“They will lose together. Listening to the prepared statement of the former President after the meeting showed the usual ego trip and “I know it all” character of Chief Obasanjo”, Shehu said.

“In the first place, we dare to say that a pompous statement from the former President advising Nigerians on a vote against President Buhari is the best recommendation that can come at this time.

“It also betrayed a lack of understanding of today’s politics which is about good governance.

“The country voted for change in 2015 and a leader that ensures good governance which only President Buhari and the APC can provide.

“Bent on these laudable goals, we will not allow ourselves to be distracted.

“We are busy on various national issues including the restructuring and the diversification of the economy, fighting corruption, terrorism and other threats to national security; increasing the availability of electric power, improving education, health, and providing long-delayed infrastructure – roads, rail, airports and so forth.

“Many governments have come and gone, but they did not care about some of these projects.

“We were talking about these things for sixteen years under the PDP and nothing was done.

“President Buhari is proud of his record because his achievements are verifiable, while that of the PDP is manifested by the devastating social and economic impact of large scale corruption during their governance.

“The President will not relent in the war against corruption because the ordinary people are the ultimate victims if we surrender to corruption and let its perpetrators go unpunished.

“Abandoning the war against corruption is not an option. President Buhari is in this battle against graft because he cannot allow a few, rapacious, and selfish class of the elite to divert the resources meant for the well-being of the ordinary people to their private pockets.

“Nigerians trust President Buhari in this effort because they are convinced he is not in government for personal financial benefits, or for an ego trip. It is just eleven years ago that the former President and Vice President in their ugly fight for power accused each other of corruption. Nigerians are yet to forget all that”.