BREAKING: Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, on Friday picked Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate.

Mr. Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra State, will give the South-East a shot at the presidency as the vice president.

The late Chief Alex Ekwueme was the last vice president from the region during the administration of Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1979-83.

The military ousted the civilian government at the beginning of its second tenure in 1983.

The coup was led by Major-General Muhammadu (rtd) who is the current civilian President of Nigeria.