Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has downplayed the chances of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in clinching the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2027 general election, saying it would simply not happen.

Speaking during a live media parley on Wednesday evening in Abuja, Wike said Atiku had severally presented his blueprint to Nigerians and he had been serially rejected.

Atiku who was the PDP Presidential Candidate in 2023 had recently said if he had won the election, he would have done things differently from President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians would not have been faced with the current level of hardship

Wike said; “Did he (Atiku) not present it (blueprint) before Nigerians? Did Nigerians choose him? He is lobbying for another chance. The chance will not be there. In which party? How can we use one man for how many years?

“Look at America, I am sure you all did not support Trump saying he is this, he is a racist, he is that, we are crying, Americans were thinking about something else, thinking for the good of their own country made a decision.

“You presented your blueprint in 2023, Nigerians heard you clear and said thank you, but it will not work, we will not support you. Criticisms do not mean opposition is working”.