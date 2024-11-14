The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,740 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,735 per dollar on Tuesday.

Similarly , the Naira appreciated to N1,645.4 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,645.4 per dollar from N1,689.88 per dollar on Tuesday indicating N44.48 appreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the market rose by 122.5 percent to $236.84 million from $106.44 million sold on Tuesday.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rate widened to N94.6 per dollar from N45.12 per dollar on Tuesday.