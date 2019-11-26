Access Bank organises skill empowerment programme for IDPs

Access Bank says it is committed to helping the needy, and boosting economic development in Nigeria through skills empowerment programme.

The bank organised a programme with Web of Hearts Foundation, aimed at restoring hope and help to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), vulnerable youths and migrants including victims of insurgency at Bogije community in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

More than 100 people were trained in various creative activities such as fashion designing, catering and hairdressing.

Beneficiaries were also taken through lessons on financial literacy, counselling and customer services, to facilitate their successful head start in business.

Sessions were organised to give psycho-social support for traumatised victims for improved mental health.

The Group Head, Digitalised and Centralised Operations, Access Bank Plc, Sandra Okoli, said the group embarked on the project as a way of alleviating the burden of communities locked out of development, marginalised IDPs and migrants.

She said, “At Access Bank, we place service to the community at the core of our business. We will continue to add our efforts to that of other stakeholders in the fight to eradicate poverty and empower people to build sustainable businesses, create employment opportunities and build a sustainable economy for the nation.”