Again, EFCC arrests Doyin Okupe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested and detained a former presidential adviser, Dr Doyin Okupe.

Okupe, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), confirmed his arrest on Friday.

He disclosed that he was detained today and would be arraigned on Monday next week, as against the January 18.

The anti-graft agency also confirmed the development.

It explained that Dr Okupe was being charged for corruption and would be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja next week.

Okupe, however, faulted the change of date for his arraignment by the anti-corruption agency.

According to the former adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the EFCC made the change without consultation with his lawyers.

He said his lawyers were only informed about the alteration in the date on Friday evening.

In December last year, the PDP chieftain claimed that some EFCC operatives stormed his residence in Lagos and confronted him with an allegation of cybercrime.

He also alleged that the operatives asked him to follow them to their office without a warrant for his arrest and he declined to follow them.

Instead, Okupe said he offered to visit the office of the anti-graft agency.

Okupe was later taken into custody by the EFCC and questioned over allegations of financial fraud and other activities in his office during the previous administration.

He was held for several days until his case was charged to court. – Channels.