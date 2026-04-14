Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on Tuesday secured bail from a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, bringing to an end a detention that lasted nearly two months.

Meanwhile, a Kaduna State High Court adjourned ruling on a separate bail application to April 21.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Rilwan Aikawa granted the former governor bail after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution.

However, but ordered that he remain in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

El-Rufai’s lead counsel, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), had urged the court to admit his client to bail, arguing that it is a constitutional right and that the former governor has strong ties within Nigeria, making him unlikely to abscond.

However, the prosecution, led by the ICPC, opposed the application, citing concerns that the defendant could interfere with witnesses or obstruct ongoing investigations if released.

The court subsequently granted bail with stringent conditions, including a N200 million bond with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties are to include a recognised traditional ruler and a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15. Other conditions include the submission of landed property documents, deposit of international passports with the court, and a restriction on public comments relating to the case, among others.

A family member of the former governor, Bello El-Rufai, told journalists that efforts were underway to meet the conditions.

“The conditions are many, close to 10 or more, but we hope to fulfil them,” he said.

The ICPC had, on March 18, filed a 10-count charge against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court bordering on alleged conversion and possession of public property, money laundering, and abuse of office.

El-Rufai’s legal ordeal began on February 16, when he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Although he was initially granted bail, he was subsequently re-arrested by the ICPC and remained in custody for several weeks before his arraignment.

On March 27, the ICPC granted him temporary release on compassionate grounds following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma.El-Rufai, in Cairo, Egypt.

He was, however, returned to custody after her burial.

Proceedings were further complicated when the defence filed a motion asking Justice Aikawa to recuse himself over alleged bias, a request that was later withdrawn.