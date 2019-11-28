Air Peace boss denies suing FG against U.S extradition

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Ltd, Allen Onyema, says he has no hand in the suit brought against the Federal Government stopping the latter from extraditing him by force.

Onyema said he did not instruct Johnmary Jideobi, a lawyer, to file a human rights suit on his behalf.

The Air Peace boss said this in a statement by his lawyer, Augustine Alegeh (SAN), on Wednesday.

Onyema said the suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/1446/2019, filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja by Jideobi was instituted without the consent of the Air Peace CEO.

The statement read in part, “The attention of our client, Allen Onyema, has been drawn to news reports now trending in the social media suggesting that an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, has instituted an action in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1446/2019 – Johnmary C. Jideobi v. Federal Government of Nigeria & Ors at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, purportedly seeking the enforcement of our client’s fundamental human rights.

“We hereby state on behalf of our client, that at no time did he instruct the said Mr Johnmary C. Jideobi to institute any action on his behalf in respect of the subject matter of the indictment now pending against him in the United States of America. Our client has no knowledge of the said action and did not consent to the filing of same. As a matter of fact, our client does not know the said Mr Johnmary C. Jideobi.”

Amid reports that the US would be seeking his extradition, Jideobi asked the court to restrain the Federal Government from extraditing him.