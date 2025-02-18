Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline and West Africa’s largest carrier, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the world-renowned ITB Berlin, scheduled for March 4-6, 2025.

Air Peace will join over 10,000 exhibitors from around the globe at the prestigious international travel trade show to showcase its services, growth, and commitment to enhancing connectivity within Africa and beyond.

Air Peace’s exhibition at ITB Berlin will highlight the airline’s exceptional growth trajectory, its expanding route network, and its dedication to providing affordable, reliable, and safe air travel.

As the leading airline in Nigeria and West Africa. Air Peace has been at the forefront of fostering seamless connections across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, and its participation at ITB Berlin will spotlight the airline’s key role in shaping the global aviation landscape.

Executive Director, Air Peace Limited, Nnenna Onyema said, “We are excited to be part of ITB Berlin 2025, the global travel and tourism industry’s largest and most influential event. Our participation underscores Air Peace’s commitment to fostering stronger international partnerships, driving tourism, and advancing connectivity across continents. As we continue to expand our fleet and routes, ITB Berlin provides the perfect platform to showcase our vision and to connect with international partners who share our goal of making travel more accessible to all”.

Visitors to the Air Peace stand will have the opportunity to engage with the airline’s team and explore the wide range of services offered, including its growing network of domestic and international flights, state-of-the-art fleet, and its commitment to providing an unmatched customer experience.

Air Peace has been recognized for its outstanding safety record including sixth time IOSA certification award, efficient operations, and contributions to local and regional economies through job creation and tourism development.

Air Peace remains committed to broadening its network and elevating service quality, ensuring that customers enjoy greater convenience, efficiency, and flexibility when traveling.

This year’s ITB Berlin is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including industry leaders, tour operators, travel agents, and media from around the world.

Air Peace’s participation as an exhibitor will further solidify its position as a leading player in Africa’s aviation sector and its mission to become the airline of choice for both business and leisure travelers.

Air Peace is a Nigerian airline founded in 2013, with a mission to provide safe, affordable, and reliable air travel services to Africa and beyond.

The airline operates a wide range of twenty-one (21) domestic routes, ten (10) regional routes, and seven (7) international routes, connecting passengers to key destinations across Nigeria, West Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Air Peace is committed to excellence, with a focus on passenger safety, comfort, and convenience.

For more information about the fair, please contact: ikenna.nnabuife@flyairpeace.com, adekunle.aileru@flyairpeace.com or +2348064490920, +2348139655341

Customers can book their travel on www.flyairpeace.com