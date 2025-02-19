The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has denied rumours suggesting that she has resigned.

Meranda’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, debunked the rumour on Wednesday.

“I’m in the office. The speaker is in the office. I don’t know where that is coming from,” Ajiboye said.

An online report suggested on Wednesday that the Speaker had resigned.

A circular dated February 17, 2025, allegedly released by Meranda had also been trending for two days, with the content claiming she had resigned.

However, checks on the letter circulating on social media showed it wasn’t signed by anyone.

The Lagos Assembly had been rocked with leadership crisis since the former Speaker Mudashiru was removed by majority of the lawmakers at the House.