INEC to prosecute Kogi governor after tenure for double registration

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it had not abandoned the criminal case of double registration against Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voters Education and Information Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this yesterday in Abuja.

He said the Kogi State governor is currently shielded by the immunity clause, which protects him against any form of prosecution.

The INEC commissioner noted that the offence of the double registration would be addressed at the expiration of the governor’s immunity – when he leaves office.

Three INEC workers were indicted in the governor’s double registration.

At the end of the investigations, two of the officials were dismissed while an Assistant Director was suspended.

Okoye said: “The case of double registration against the Kogi State governor has not been abandoned, but there is nothing the commission can do now because he is still under immunity. But by the time the immunity expires, the commission will meet and take a decision on the next line of action.

“We started with our workers who were implicated in the double registration, first; while we have to wait until the governor ceases to enjoy immunity, which protects him against prosecution.”

Queried if the governor was indicted by preliminary investigations, Okoye said: “There are various stages involved. You have to investigate, prosecute and convict or acquit. You cannot just conclude that one is guilty or innocent without exhausting the entire process. So, when we get to that bridge, we will cross it.”