APC members protest in Abuja, demand NWC sacking

A group of concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday stormed the National Secretariat of the party with a demand that the National Working Committee (NWC) be sacked.

Leader of the protesters, Opokwu Ojienyi, told reporters that the current NWC was responsible for “the reversal of the fortunes of the party”.

He cited the recent defection of the Ondo State Deputy Governor from the party as an example of the “poor leadership being exhibited by those currently at the helm of affairs”.

The group gave party leaders 48 hours ultimatum to either accede to their demands or be prepared for a nationwide protest.