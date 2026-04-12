US Navy will begin blockading the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel “effective immediately”, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

It comes after US and Iranian negotiators failed to reach a deal.

Trump said that the meeting had gone well but the only sticking point remained Iran’s nuclear program.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I have also instructed our Navy to seek ​and ⁠interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid ⁠a toll ​to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

Trump warned: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country.”