Armed bandits, kidnappers resume attacks in Katsina

In what may well be described as collapse of a peace pact which government claimed it reached with armed bandits and kidnappers in Katsina State, reports indicate that the hoodlums have resumed their kidnapping and abduction campaigns with sporadic attacks on communities in parts of the area.

The latest attack, according to the police, occurred on Sunday evening with the abduction of some traders on the Batsari-Jibia road.

From an initial report of 40 victims reported to have been kidnapped, the police said however that only seven persons were still being held by the bandits as at Monday evening.

According to press statement signed by the Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, “what truly happened was that yesterday January 5, 2020, at about 18 hours, bandits numbering over 60 and armed with AK 47 rifles blocked the Jibia – Batsari road, exactly at Ruma village.

“They forcefully stopped two J5 motor vehicles and took the occupants of the vehicles into the bush.

“A search party led by Operation Puff Adder went after the hoodlums but succeeded in rescuing some of the victims with the exception of seven others.

“The police in collaboration with community members are combing the bush with a view to rescuing the remaining seven persons not seen.”

And, on New Year Day, the police had confirmed the abduction of six teenage girls by armed bandits at Mata-Mulki village also in Batsari Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

A day later in the early hours of January 2, 2020, a band of cattle rustlers struck at the home of a businessman, Ahmed Haruna of Kamfanin Daudawa village, in Faskari Local Government Area, was beaten to a state of coma and robbed of an unspeicified sum of money and other valuables.”