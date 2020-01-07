Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Expect free traffic flow, says FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps has said motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway should expect free flow of traffic as contractors return to work on the Berger/Kara Bridge end of the road.

The Lagos Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje, told our correspondent on Monday that adequate plans had been put in place to address the challenges faced by commuters during the construction of inbound Lagos part of the Kara Bridge in 2019.

According to him, there will be five tow trucks, three heavy duty and two smaller trucks to rid the road of broken down vehicles.

He stated that the about 100 personnel deployed during the construction period last year had also been retained.

Omeje said, “What motorists experienced the last time will not happen this time around. This is because the lane that will take traffic this time is wider so there will be enough space for cars to move.

“The underpass taking traffic to Ojodu and Ogba will also serve to reduce traffic but besides these, we have our personnel on ground. The motoring public should know that we have three heavy duty trucks and two smaller ones to help with towing faulty vehicles which is a major problem on the road.”

He stated that the five tow trucks would cover the road from Berger to Kara Bridge, PUNCH Place and Magboro while another one would cover from Ibafo to Mowe.

The contractor, Julius Berger, returned to site on Monday and according to the Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, the outbound Lagos traffic around Berger-Kara Bridge will be diverted to inbound for all motorists before the end of the week.

Kuti, however, said the work would be faster than the time spent working on the inbound Lagos part of the road last year due to the dry season.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, also stated that as long as motorists obeyed traffic rules on the road, there would be no challenges with traffic flow.