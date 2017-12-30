ASUU demands recall of sacked lecturers at LASU, Kogi varsity

The Academic Staff THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has condemned the sack of its members at Lagos State University (LASU) and Kogi State University (KSU).

It described the sack as the enthronement of the culture of impunity and mediocrity.

The Coordinator of the Akure Zone of the union, Dr Alex Odiyi, accused the authorities of both universities of creating an atmosphere of anarchy, disrupting and desecrating the academic culture for which the universities are known.

The union alleged the unjust dismissal of the Chairman and Vice chairman of ASUU in LASU, Dr Isacc Oyewumi and Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu respectively, while the Vice-Chancellor continued to harass other members of the executive of the union in the school.

ASUU also accused LASU authorities of planning to increase school fees while the VC allegedly unilaterally decided to admit 3,500 students for the incoming session instead of 6,000 students, citing lack of infrastructure in the institution whereas plans had been concluded to increase acceptance fee by 100 per cent.

The union condemned the proscription of ASUU in KSU by Governor Yahaya Bello and frowned over the forceful ejection and ban of sacked ASUU members.