Afrobeat superstar Ayra Starr has earned the prestigious Platinum Certification in the United Kingdom for her hit single “Rush”, for surpassing 600,000 units in combined sales and streams.

The British Phonographic Industry officially recognise “Rush” with a platinum plaque, making the “Sability” crooner the first Nigerian female artist to achieve this remarkable feat in the UK.

The hit song marked Ayra Starr’s debut on the UK Official Top 100, cementing her growing status as one of the most sought-after African music artiste in recent times.

The Grammy-nominated singer had earlier earned impressive accolades for ‘Rush’, including a Diamond Certification in France in 2023.

“Rush” was released in September 2022 and quickly gained viral success, charting in the top ten across several countries such as France, Lebanon, and South Africa.

The track’s massive popularity also contributed to Ayra Starr’s first Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to her recent UK achievement, “Rush” has also earned platinum status in Canada and New Zealand and 3 times platinum in Nigeria, demonstrating its widespread acclaim and commercial success.