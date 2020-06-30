Azuh Arinze unveils two new books

The Publisher and Editor in Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Azuh Arinze, has unveiled two new books that feature success stories of high-profile individuals and lessons from his journalism career.

Azuh announced the launch of his literary pieces entitled, Success Is Not Served A La Carte and Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, at an exclusive virtual media event on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The first book, Success Is Not Served A La Carte, is an enlightening collection of one-on-one interview sessions with 30 high-profile individuals in the country, among them Christopher Kolade of Cadbury/LBS, Tony Ezenna of Orange Drugs, Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly, Wole Oladiyun of CLAM, Steve Babaeko of X3M Ideas, Simon Kolawole of TheCable, Azubuike Ishiekwene of TheINTERVIEW, popular footballers, Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Okocha, film director, Tade Ogidan, veteran actors, Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie and Dele Odule, actresses Funke Akindele and Kate Henshaw, to name a few.

The book explores the success stories of these individuals, and also provides key insights into their lives.

In the foreword written by the Chairman, ThisDay Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi, he described the book as “a fascinating collection that would inspire and fire the imagination of its readers.”

The second book, Encounters – Lessons From My Journalism Career, chronicles the experiences of the author so far in his career.

Through this book, Azuh Arinze allows readers to examine over 20 years worth of journalistic experience in 60 captivating chapters.

By flipping through the pages of this book, readers will see how the author earned his trademark and reputation as a quintessential interviewer and journalist with an eye for details.

In the words of Rev Fr Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ, of the University of Pennsylvania, USA, the book is “beautifully written, captivating, enchanting, engrossing and enriching.”

The book also highlights some of his encounters with the likes of Jim Ovia, Biodun Shobanjo, Udeme Ufot, Dele Momodu, Onyeka Onwenu, Tony Elumelu, Dora Akunyili, Bianca Ojukwu, Olusegun Osoba, Rotimi Amaechi, Festus Keyamo, OCJ Okocha, Gbenga Adeyinka and Julius Agwu among others.

In addition to the tales of his encounters with these top executives, the book equally features a 16-page all colour pullout with photographs of the author and some of the heavyweights he has interacted with over the years.

They include E.A Adeboye, Aliko Dangote, Subomi Balogun, Chukwudifu Oputa, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Tunde Bakare, Mike Okonkwo, Sunny Ade, Lateef Jakande, Jim Nwobodo, C.C Onoh, Peter Obi, Ray Ekpu, Stephen Keshi, Shina Peters, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ali Baba, Lagbaja, Femi Kuti, 2 Face Idibia, Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, among many others.

Following the exclusive media unveil, the books are available for pre-order on the Yes! Magazine website for just N2,500 each.

Speaking on the captivating nature of the books, the author, Azuh Arinze, said, “The two books are not only intriguing, but they also come with a money-back guarantee. If you buy them and don’t enjoy them, tell me and you will get a refund.”

On his experience writing both books, he added, “Writing these two books has been a deeply personal experience as the process has allowed me the space to honestly reflect on a life-changing career that not only brought me my wife but taught me invaluable lessons.”

Azuh Arinze, who is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, owners of the premium website, http://www.theyesng.com,

served as the Editor of Encomium Weekly from 2003 to 2011.

Prior to that, he had edited Reel Stars Magazine.

He is also the proud author of three other books which are, Tested and Trusted Success Secrets of the Rich and Famous, and The CEO’s Bible, volumes 1 and 2.