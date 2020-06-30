BREAKING: NASS members, Keyamo trade words over 774,000 NDE jobs

June 30, 2020 0

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, traded words with members of the National Assembly (NASS) on Tuesday over the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) recruitment exercise.

Trouble started when the Director-General of the NDE, Mr. Nasiru Ladan, could not defend the N52 billion budgeted for the recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians under the NDE.

The minister said his ministry was asked to supervise the recruitments by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd). But the federal lawmakers disagreed with Keyamo.

Details later…

