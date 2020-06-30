BREAKING: Gov. Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Akeredolu confirmed his status via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He tweeted, “Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.”

In a video attached to the tweet, Akeredolu said he took the COVID-19 test after being treated for malaria.

The governor explained that he was advised to take the COVID-19 test by a governor at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “My good people of Ondo State. It gives me great pleasure to address you at this moment. I had malaria two days ago and was treated. I did get over it.

“At the APC NEC meeting, one of my colleagues spoke with me. He advised that malaria should not be just treated as likely. That I should go ahead and have a test for COVID-19.

“The result came out today, June 30, 2020, and I tested positive. But I am asymptomatic. I am not feeling sick nor feeling odd in any way.

“But my doctor has said that I should take the necessary steps and self-isolate. I believe that supervised home management would be ideal for me for now.”

Details later… – Punch.