Banditry: Troops arrest kingpin, 20 others in Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, Bawa Gomna, and 20 bandits said to be responsible for terrorising the Batsari, Jibia and Safana local government areas of Katsina State.

The suspects were arrested by troops of the 17 Brigade on Operation Harbin Kunama 3 between June 3 and June 21, according to a statement by the army on Sunday.

The arrests were made possible through credible intelligence provided by residents of the affected areas.

The suspects were said to have confessed to various acts of banditry and kidnapping during interrogation.

Some of the suspects were identified as Bawa Gomna of the Garin Waiziri area of the Safana LGA; Bello Sabiu of Fafara village, Jibia LGA; Ibrahim Umar of Fafara village, Jibia LGA; and Ibrahim Labo of Shamushelle village, Birnin Magaji LGA, Zamfara State.

Others are Musa Lawal of Maitonga village in Safana LGA; Adamu Mohammed of Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA; Ibrahim Babangida, Sani Adamu and Yusuf Abubakar.

The army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said the suspects would be handed over to relevant law enforcement agencies for further action.

He added that the troops recovered motorcycles, foodstuffs, mobile telephone handsets and jerry cans of petroleum products from the bandits.

Musa said, “In continuation of operations against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities in Katsina State, troops of the 17 Brigade arrested a notorious bandits’ kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna, and 20 others during operations around Batsari, Jibia and Safana local government areas of Katsina State.

“The army appreciates all those that provided the information that led to the arrest of the criminals and urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information in order to combat insecurity.”