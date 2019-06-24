Senate President’s aide on New Media, Olu Onemola, resigns

A former new media adviser to the former Nigerian Senate president Bukola Saraki has rejected his appointment by the new Senate president in the same role.

Olu Onemola’s appointment as the new media adviser to Senator Ahmed Lawan was contained in a letter sent to the clerk of the National Assembly by Lawan.

But Onemola said he would not be taking up the appointment because of his “personal antecedents” and the controversies it has generated.

“At this time, given my personal antecedents, and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment,” Onemola said in a letter to Lawan.

“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role, builds upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public.

Lawan’s appointment of Festus Adedayo, a staunch critic of the APC leadership, as his media adviser also generated controversies.

Adedayo was sacked about 48 hours after he was appointed.