Bandits abduct Katsina village head’s daughter, nursing mother

Armed bandits on Tuesday evening attacked Karare village in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where they kidnapped the daughter of the village head, Ciroma Ahmadu Karare.

Residents said the 20-year-old woman was abducted alongside another 23-year-old woman, who had her baby strapped at her back as at time of the incident.

The suspected bandits, who were said to be 20 in number and fully armed, reportedly stormed the village on motorcycles.

They were said to have attacked several houses in the village, including that of the village head, where they abducted his daughter.

One of the residents, Mustapha Ruma, explained that the bandits also seized the mobile phone of the village head and gave him a new SIM card and instructed him (village head) to call them for negotiation.

The bandits were also said to have rustled some animals and stolen food items from the village during the operation.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah, said, I’m working on it.”

Isah has yet to call back or respond to the SMS message that was also sent to him on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Katsina State has recently been in the news following renewed attacks by bandits, a development that has sparked protests by residents and visits of security chiefs to the state as part of efforts to tackle the problem.